PNB shares at Rs 72? What made JPMorgan upgrade PSU bank to overweight?

JPMorgan said it upgraded PNB from a long standing Underweight to an OW after the company’s September quarter disclosures show that net slippages have got into negative territory and recovery momentum outpaced new non-performing loan (NPL) creation

Provisions, JPMorgan said, are largely related to back book (net NPL 3.8 per cent, restructured 1.7 per cent), which are higher than SBI and Bank o Baroda's and the market will likely look through it via a one-time book value adjustment

Foreign brokerage JPMorgan has upgraded Punjab National Bank (PNB) to Overweight, increasing its target to Rs 72 from 34 earlier. The price target suggests a 28 per cent potential upside ahead for the PSU bank stock.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 9:34 AM IST
