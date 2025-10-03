PNB shares Q2 business updates post market hours, more details

State-owned Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB) on Friday (October 3) released its provisional business figures for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The lender's global business grew 10.6% year-on-year to Rs 27,87,839 crore in Q2 from rS 25,20,246 crore as on September 30, 2024. The growth rose 2.5% quarter-on-quarter compared with Rs 27,19,276 crore in June 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The bank's domestic business climbed 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 26,83,034 crore from Rs 24,27,754 crore in the September 2024 quarter and and rising 2.5% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 26,16,535 crore.

On the deposits front, the bank’s global deposits rose 10.9% to Rs 16,17,041 crore over Rs 14,58,342 crore in the same period last year, and 3.4% higher quarter-on-quarter from Rs 15,63,943 crore in June 2025.

Domestic deposits came in at Rs 15,89,379 crore, up 10.7% year-on-year from Rs 14,16,389 crore and 3.4% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 15,37,455 crore.

The lender's global advances saw an uptick of 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 11,70,798 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,61,904 crore in the September 2024 quarter, and a 3.7% quarter-on-quarter increase from Rs 11,29,898 crore.

Advertisement

Domestic advances were 10.7% higher year-on-year to Rs 11,19,091 crore from Rs 10,11,365 crore and 3.7% higher quarter-on-quarter from Rs 10,79,080 crore.

Punjab National Bank's Credit-Deposit ratio (Global CD ratio) came at 72.40% as of September 2025 compared with 72.82% a year earlier and 71.09% in the June 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, shares of Punjab National Bank closed at Rs 114.45, up by Rs 1.90 or 1.69% on the BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

Total 17.96 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.45 crore on BSE.

PNB Housing stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 10 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The share has gained 9% in one year and risen 37.54% in two years. The business update announcement was made after market hours today.