Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
PNB shares Q2 business updates post market hours, more details

PNB shares Q2 business updates post market hours, more details

Shares of Punjab National Bank closed at Rs 114.45, up by Rs 1.90 or 1.69% on the BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 1.31 lakh crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 3, 2025 5:12 PM IST
PNB shares Q2 business updates post market hours, more details The lender's global business grew 10.6% year-on-year to Rs 27,87,839 crore in Q2 from Rs 25,20,246 crore as on September 30, 2024.

State-owned Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB) on Friday (October 3) released its provisional business figures for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The lender's global business grew 10.6% year-on-year to Rs 27,87,839 crore in Q2 from rS 25,20,246 crore as on September 30, 2024. The growth rose 2.5% quarter-on-quarter compared with Rs 27,19,276 crore in June 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The bank's domestic business climbed 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 26,83,034 crore from Rs 24,27,754 crore in the September 2024 quarter and and rising 2.5% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 26,16,535 crore.

On the deposits front, the bank’s global deposits rose 10.9% to Rs 16,17,041 crore over Rs 14,58,342 crore in the same period last year, and 3.4% higher quarter-on-quarter from Rs 15,63,943 crore in June 2025. 

Domestic deposits came in at Rs 15,89,379 crore, up 10.7% year-on-year from Rs 14,16,389 crore and 3.4% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 15,37,455 crore.

The lender's global advances saw an uptick of 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 11,70,798 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,61,904 crore in the September 2024 quarter, and a 3.7% quarter-on-quarter increase from Rs 11,29,898 crore. 

Advertisement

Domestic advances were 10.7% higher year-on-year to Rs 11,19,091 crore from Rs 10,11,365 crore and 3.7% higher quarter-on-quarter from Rs 10,79,080 crore.

Punjab National Bank's Credit-Deposit ratio (Global CD ratio) came at 72.40% as of September 2025 compared with 72.82% a year earlier and 71.09% in the June 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, shares of Punjab National Bank closed at Rs 114.45, up by Rs 1.90 or 1.69% on the BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 1.31 lakh crore. 

Total 17.96 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.45 crore on BSE.

PNB Housing stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 10 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The share has gained 9% in one year and risen 37.54% in two years. The business update announcement was made after market hours today. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 3, 2025 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today