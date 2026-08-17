Swiggy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 300 | Stop Loss: Rs 270

Swiggy has been witnessing a steady improvement in price structure after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has started forming a pattern of higher tops and higher bottoms, which is a classic indication of a potential trend reversal and signals a gradual shift in sentiment from bearish to bullish. Recent price action suggests accumulation at lower levels, while the stock continues to hold above its short-term moving averages, reflecting improving momentum. Volume activity has also remained supportive during the recent upmove, indicating participation from buyers. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 270 on a closing basis, the positive structure is expected to remain intact. Traders may consider maintaining a bullish stance with an upside target of Rs 300. On the downside, a closing below Rs 270 would negate the bullish setup and trigger the stop-loss. The favorable risk-reward profile, coupled with the emerging higher top-higher bottom formation, continues to support a constructive near-term outlook.

Recommended by: SMIFS



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Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 133-135 | Stop Loss: Rs 109

PNB is witnessing a strong trend reversal on the daily chart after breaking above its long-term moving average and a prolonged consolidation zone, indicating the beginning of a fresh uptrend. The price is consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest. Momentum indicators remain constructive, with RSI holding above the 60 zone and trending higher, while the recent breakout was supported by an improvement in volume, adding conviction to the bullish setup. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 120-122, with the major breakout hurdle near Rs 125. On the downside, the breakout zone at Rs 112-114 is expected to act as strong support, followed by a stronger base around Rs 108-110. A sustained close above Rs 122 could confirm the next leg of the rally and open the door for further upside. Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in the Rs 118-120 range with

an expected upside of Rs 133-135, while maintaining a stop-loss below Rs 109.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities