PNB, Zydus Life, Oberoi Realty: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss



Zydus Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,260-1,280 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,105

Zydus Life has delivered a decisive breakout above the key horizontal resistance of Rs 1,150, supported by a sharp surge in volumes, confirming strong buying interest. The stock has since witnessed a healthy retracement, while maintaining its broader upward trajectory following an earlier breakout above 1,060 from a prolonged consolidation phase. Price action remains constructive, with consistent higher highs and higher lows. The stock continues to trade above all key moving averages, with dips finding support near the 21 EMA. RSI has cooled to 60, indicating healthy momentum with further scope for upside in the short term.

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Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 126-132 | Stop Loss: Rs 112

PNB has entered a phase of renewed short term strength after a decisive breakout above Rs 115, accompanied by a strong green candle and a substantial surge in volumes, confirming robust buying interest. The stock has reclaimed its key moving averages, while the 21 EMA crossing above the 200 EMA signals a meaningful improvement in short term momentum. Price action remains constructive, with a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. Sustained trading above Rs 115, which is likely to act as immediate support, would reinforce the bullish setup and could trigger further upside in the coming sessions.



Oberoi Realty | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980-2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,760

Oberoi Realty Ltd has strengthened its short term technical structure following a decisive breakout above the Rs 1,760 resistance zone. The stock subsequently underwent a successful throwback to the breakout level and witnessed a sharp rebound, validating the breakout and indicating strong demand on declines. The price is sustaining above its key moving averages, while the recent formation of higher highs and higher lows reflects improving price structure. Momentum remains constructive, with the RSI at 53, leaving sufficient headroom for further appreciation without entering overbought territory.