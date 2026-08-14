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PNB, Zydus Life, Oberoi Realty: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

PNB, Zydus Life, Oberoi Realty: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

OBEROIRLTY1,846.00(2.56%)

Master Capital Services said that Oberoi Realty has strengthened its short term technical structure following a decisive breakout above the Rs 1,760 resistance zone. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 8:34 AM IST
PNB, Zydus Life, Oberoi Realty: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop lossZydus Life has delivered a decisive breakout above the key horizontal resistance, supported by a sharp surge in volumes, confirming strong buying interest, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled on a mixed note on Thursday following a softer than expected inflation data. However, geopolitical risks continued led by volatility in the crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex jumped 113.61 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 78,079.96, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 40.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, to end at 24,395.85 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Oberoi Realty and Punjab National Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:


Zydus Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,260-1,280 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,105
Zydus Life has delivered a decisive breakout above the key horizontal resistance of Rs 1,150, supported by a sharp surge in volumes, confirming strong buying interest. The stock has since witnessed a healthy retracement, while maintaining its broader upward trajectory following an earlier breakout above 1,060 from a prolonged consolidation phase. Price action remains constructive, with consistent higher highs and higher lows. The stock continues to trade above all key moving averages, with dips finding support near the 21 EMA. RSI has cooled to 60, indicating healthy momentum with further scope for upside in the short term.

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Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 126-132 | Stop Loss: Rs 112
PNB has entered a phase of renewed short term strength after a decisive breakout above Rs 115, accompanied by a strong green candle and a substantial surge in volumes, confirming robust buying interest. The stock has reclaimed its key moving averages, while the 21 EMA crossing above the 200 EMA signals a meaningful improvement in short term momentum. Price action remains constructive, with a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. Sustained trading above Rs 115, which is likely to act as immediate support, would reinforce the bullish setup and could trigger further upside in the coming sessions.


Oberoi Realty | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980-2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,760
Oberoi Realty Ltd has strengthened its short term technical structure following a decisive breakout above the Rs 1,760 resistance zone. The stock subsequently underwent a successful throwback to the breakout level and witnessed a sharp rebound, validating the breakout and indicating strong demand on declines. The price is sustaining above its key moving averages, while the recent formation of higher highs and higher lows reflects improving price structure. Momentum remains constructive, with the RSI at 53, leaving sufficient headroom for further appreciation without entering overbought territory.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 8:34 AM IST
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