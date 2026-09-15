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PNC Infratech shares tumble 20% to hit 52-week low; here's why

PNC Infratech shares tumble 20% to hit 52-week low; here's why

PNCINFRA144.90(17.39%)

PNC Infratech stated that it would disclose any financial implications, if applicable, as clarity emerges.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 9:44 AM IST
PNC Infratech shares tumble 20% to hit 52-week low; here's whyThe company said it is evaluating legal remedies in the matter.

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd tumbled 20 per cent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week low of Rs 140.40. The steep decline came after the company informed bourses that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the debarment of Awadh Expressway Pvt Ltd, its concessionaire, to the company as its promoter.

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In a regulatory filing, PNC Infratech said it received a letter from NHAI on September 11 extending the debarment of Awadh Expressway for three years and extending it to PNC Infratech.

The company said it would consequently not be able to participate in any bids floated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), NHAI and their executing agencies for a period of three years.

"NHAI vide its letter dated 11.9.2026 extended debarment of the Concessionaire to the Company, being its Promoter. The Company received a letter from NHAI (Authority) on 11.9.2026," PNC Infratech said.

The company said it is evaluating legal remedies in the matter.

At the same time, PNC Infratech said the development would not affect its status as a going concern or the execution, operation and maintenance of its ongoing projects.

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"This will not impact the company's status as a going concern and/or the execution, operation, and maintenance of its ongoing projects," the company said.

PNC Infratech added that it would disclose any financial implications, if applicable, as clarity emerges.

The latest development follows the company's earlier disclosure dated August 6, 2026, about the concessionaire's debarment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:44 AM IST
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