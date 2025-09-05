Business Today
PNC Infratech shares gain on Rs 495- crore project win in Bihar

PNC Infratech secures a Rs 495.54 crore contract for a bridge and road in Bihar, boosting shares of the civil construction firm.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 5, 2025 3:28 PM IST
Shares of PNC Infratech saw a positive movement, closing nearly 3% higher at Rs 313.40 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8040 crore. 
SUMMARY
  • PNC Infratech awarded ₹495 crore contract by Bihar State Road Development Corporation
  • Project includes high-level bridge and approach road on Hathouri-Atrar-Bavangama-Aurai Road
  • Project completion expected within three years enhancing regional connectivity

Shares of PNC Infratech gained 3% on Friday after the infra firm said it has won a significant contract valued at Rs495.54 crore by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC). The contract involves the construction of a high-level bridge along with an approach road on the Hathouri-Atrar-Bavangama-Aurai Road in Bihar.

Advertisement

Shares of PNC Infratech saw a positive movement, closing nearly 3% higher at Rs 313.40 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8040 crore. 

The bids for this project were opened on Thursday, September 4, and the project is expected to be completed within three years. The award comes soon after PNC Infratech was identified as the lowest bidder for another notable infrastructure project in Varanasi, further establishing its presence in the Indian market. The company's consistent ability to secure such large-scale projects highlights its growing influence and reputation in the infrastructure sector.

PNC Infratech's recent successes include securing a contract from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development work at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. This project, valued at 297.01 crore, entails runway extension and re-carpeting, and is slated for completion in one and a half years. The strategic importance of these projects cannot be overstated, as they contribute significantly to the company's growth trajectory.

Advertisement

These project acquisitions are set to bolster PNC Infratech's financial and operational capabilities. As these developments enhance the company's project portfolio, analysts anticipate positive impacts on financial performance in upcoming quarters. The company's ability to secure large-scale projects underscores its competitive edge in the infrastructure sector, suggesting a strong growth outlook. PNC Infratech's strategic wins reinforce its position as a key player in the market, with expectations of continued success in future bids and expansions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 5, 2025 3:28 PM IST
