PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status, latest GMP & more

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, February 27. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either over the weekend or latest by Monday, March 01. The jewellery player saw a muted response from the investors.

The IPO of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery was open for bidding between February 24 and February 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 367-386 per share with a lot size of 32 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 380 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 98,44,559 equity shares.

The issue was subscribed only 1.23 times, fetching nearly 34,000 applications only. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 1.04 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 1.54 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed only 1.29 times during the three-day bidding period.

The grey market premium (GMP) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery has seen some correction led by muted bidding and weak market sentiments in the listed markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a no grey market premium, suggesting a muted listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 2-4 during the bidding process.

Incorporated in 2004, Pune-based PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is engaged in the jewellery business, which offers different types of jewellery made using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones, which are studded into precious metals such as gold and platinum. All products are offered under the brand name, "Reva".

Investors, who had bid for the issue of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also

Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘PNGSREVA’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.