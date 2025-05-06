Polycab India Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 33%, board declares dividend 

Shares of Polycab India Ltd rose over 2% after the cables and electricals firm reported its Q4 earnings today. The FMEG stock climbed 2.32% to Rs 5942 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 5798.90 . Total 0.64 lakh shares of Polycab India changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 37.42 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 89,250 crore in the current session.

Net profit for the March 2025 quarter rose 33% to Rs 734.4 crore against Rs 553.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue in the last quarter rose 25% from last year to Rs 6985.7 crore. Operating EBITDA climbed 26% year-over-year to Rs 720 crore. EBITDA margins climbed 110 bps YoY to 14.7% driven by a profitable turnaround in the FMEG business and stronger margins in the EPC segment off a lower base.

"The company achieved a significant milestone, with yearly revenue increasing by 24% YoY to cross Rs 220 Bn, exceeding the Project Leap FY26 revenue goal of Rs 200 Bn a year ahead of schedule," said the FMEG player.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 35/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25 subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Polycab India has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Polycab India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The FMEG stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its RSI at 65.8.

Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.