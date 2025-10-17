Polycab India Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 56% but FMEG stock falls; more details

Shares of Polycab India Ltd rose fell over 4% on Friday after the cables and electricals firm reported its Q2 earnings. The FMEG stock slipped 4.34% to Rs 7250 against the previous close of Rs 7579.30. Total 0.26 lakh shares of Polycab India changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.64 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the current session.

Net profit for the September 2025 quarter rose 55.6% to Rs 693 crore against Rs 445.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue in the last quarter rose 17.80% from last year to Rs 6477.2 crore. Operating EBITDA climbed 61.60% year-over-year to Rs 1020.7 crore. PAT margins improved by 260 bps YoY and 50 bps QoQ to 10.7%.

The international business continued its growth journey, logging 25% YoY increase during the quarter and contributing 6.5% to consolidated revenue.

The FMEG business maintained its steady growth trajectory, achieving a 14% YoY revenue growth during the quarter and a 16% rise in the first half of the year.

Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.