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Polycab India shares in focus as MSCI defers stock deletion from its indices

Polycab India shares in focus as MSCI defers stock deletion from its indices

POLYCAB7,685.00(0.07%)

Polycab India shares: MSCI said it will continue to monitor the stock's status on the Insolvency Resolution Process list and any subsequent orders issued by the NCLAT.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:03 AM IST
Polycab India shares in focus as MSCI defers stock deletion from its indicesPolycab India said the Principal Bench of the NCLAT, New Delhi, had, through its October 27, 2026 order, directed MSCI not to delist the stock from its indices

Shares of Polycab India Ltd are in focus on Thursday after MSCI deferred the stock's deletion from its indices pending further developments and clarifications from relevant authorities. The decision follows the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reserving its judgment on insolvency proceedings. The move defers potential passive outflows linked to the deletion.

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MSCI said it will continue to monitor the stock's status on the Insolvency Resolution Process list and any subsequent orders issued by the NCLAT. "MSCI will communicate any further changes, as appropriate," it said.

On October 28, Polycab India said the Principal Bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), New Delhi, had, through its October 27, 2026 order, directed MSCI not to delist the stock from its indices until the order was pronounced. The company said a copy of the NCLAT order was attached to its filing.

"Since the matter is reserved for orders, we direct that no action as aforesaid be taken by MSCI till we pronounce the order," the order read.

In a filing, MSCI said the National Stock Exchange of India had listed Polycab on its Insolvency Resolution Process board on October 7. On October 9, 2026, the NCLAT stayed Polycab's admission to the Insolvency Resolution Process. On October 27, 2026, the tribunal issued an order reserving judgment.

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"Accordingly, MSCI will defer the deletion of POLYCAB INDIA from the MSCI Indexes pending further developments and clarifications from relevant authorities," it said.

Under the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI) Methodology, constituents included on Ineligible Alert Boards are deleted from the MSCI GIMI indices on the last business day of each month, subject to a minimum notice period of two full business days. Polycab is classified as part of an Ineligible Alert Board.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:03 AM IST
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