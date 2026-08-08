Poonawalla Fincorp: Planning to buy the NBFC stock? Here's what expert says

Resistance zone clouds near-term trade

The core of the caution lies in the stock’s inability so far to move past the Rs 504-505 zone. In technical analysis, multiple resistance points often indicate that sellers have consistently emerged at those levels, making a breakout more difficult unless backed by stronger momentum and volumes.

That is why Haldar’s advice was unambiguous: “Let the stock first cross the resistance level, for now one should avoid the stock.” In effect, the message to investors is to wait for confirmation rather than anticipate a breakout prematurely.

No breakout, no target

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Notably, the viewer had asked for both a fresh purchase level and a target, but the expert refrained from offering either. That restraint is significant. It signals that, in the current chart structure, discussing upside targets may be premature until the stock first proves it can sustain above resistance. For traders and short-term investors, this is a reminder that entry discipline matters as much as stock selection. Buying into a resistance zone can compress reward potential while increasing the risk of a pullback if the breakout fails to materialise.

Broader market mood remains selective

The caution on Poonawalla Fincorp also comes amid a market environment where experts are increasingly advocating selective bets rather than broad-based buying. With benchmark indices trading in a defined range and volatility around closing sessions still a talking point, stock-specific setups are becoming more important than eve.

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Until Poonawalla Fincorp decisively moves past the resistance of Rs 504-505, the stock appears to remain on the watchlist rather than in the buy basket.