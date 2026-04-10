Poonawalla Fincorp QIP: Floor price set at Rs 390.26 per share; key details

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd are in focus on Friday morning after the company said its board of directors, on April 9, passed a resolution approving the opening of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and setting the floor price for the issue at Rs 390.26 per equity share, based on the pricing formula prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

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Poonawalla Fincorp shares settled at Rs 401 apiece on Thursday, down 3.33 per cent. The floor price is at 2.67 per cent discount to the prevailing stock price. Poonawala Fincorp said the issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed in relation to the issue.

"Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the approval of the

shareholders, accorded through a special resolution dated February 19, 2026, passed by way of postal ballot, the Company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue," it noted.

To recall, the Poonawala Fincorp board had on January 16, along with its quarterly results, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares of the company on qualified institutions placement and / or through any other permissible mode or any combination, in one of more tranches, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,500 crore or an equivalent amount thereof at such price or prices as may be permissible under applicable law, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and all other applicable laws.

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CNBC TV18 quoting sources said the QIP issue size is pegged at Rs 2,500 crore, with the company retaining the option to upsize the offering. Business Today could not independently verify the report at this point in time.

MOFSL in a note last month said Poonawalla Fincorp has largely completed its balance-sheet clean-up and is transitioning into a structurally stable growth phase supported by a rebuilt operating platform.

"The company has strengthened its operating framework with deeper AI integration across underwriting, fraud detection, risk analytics, collections, and marketing, helping improve credit discipline and operating efficiency. Simultaneously, newly launched product segments are gaining traction, contributing 11 per cent of AUM and 20 per cent of disbursements, indicating improving diversification and distribution throughput," MOFSL said.

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The brokerage cited promoter commitment with a Rs 1,500 crore equity infusion and the proposed Rs 5,500 crore capital raise to support expansion in secured lending segments.