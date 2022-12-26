scorecardresearch
Poonawalla Fincorp shares rally 12% today; Motilal Oswal sees 27% further upside

Poonawalla Fincorp rose 12 per cent intraday, taking its year-to-date rise to 24 per cent. A total of 3.44 lakh shares changed on the counter against a two-week average of 2.73 lakh shares

Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs, higher business volumes and robust asset quality, Motilal Oswal said Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs, higher business volumes and robust asset quality, Motilal Oswal said

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp climbed 12 per cent in Monday's trade amid heavy volumes. Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities called the company a ‘valued’ NBFC franchise in the making while initiating coverage on the stock with a target of Rs 350. The target suggests a 42 per cent upside over Friday's closing price or a 27 per cent further upside over Monday's high of Rs 275.75 apiece.

Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of AUM), higher business volumes and robust asset quality," it said.

The brokerage said the recent improvement in credit ratings allowed Poonawalla Fincorp to get most bank loans re-priced at lower rates and enabled the company tap diversified sources of borrowings (including debt capital markets) leading to a marked improvement in liability franchise. Poonawalla Fincorp now has one of the lowest cost of borrowings in the NBFC cohort, Motilal Oswal said.

Published on: Dec 26, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 26, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
