Poonawalla Fincorp shares rise on launch of digital loan solution for MSMEs 

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL), a non-banking financial company (NBFC) promoted by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, gained nearly 3% on Monday after the NBFC announced the launch of business loan 24/7, an industry-first digital loan solution backed by a pioneering digital risk assessment model tailored for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The offering allows MSMEs to apply and receive approvals round the clock without visiting a branch or submitting physical documents.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose 2.37% to Rs 431.10 against the previous close of Rs 421.10. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 33,553 crore.

The product uses a Straight Through Processing (STP) model, enabling instant onboarding and approvals. It leverages digital public infrastructure, including GST systems, credit bureaus, and account aggregators, to assess creditworthiness with enhanced accuracy.

PFL has built the loan model on advanced analytics and a risk-first approach, aiming to provide responsible, high-quality credit to growth-ready MSMEs across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. The product supports sectors like retail, manufacturing, trade, and services.

PFL Managing Director and CEO Arvind Kapil said the company sees MSMEs as a key growth segment over the next decade. “We believe MSMEs will drive credit growth as India’s economy expands. This offering enhances convenience for good-quality borrowers while maintaining a strong risk framework,” he said.

The digital model follows PFL’s earlier launch of a similar solution for salaried professionals. The company plans to scale the new business loan offering gradually, maintaining a risk-calibrated approach.

Business Loan 24/7 aligns with PFL’s broader strategy of using technology and analytics to create scalable, digital-first lending platforms.