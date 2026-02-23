Power Grid, Granules India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled modestly higher on Friday amid value buying in the select largecap counters as the sentiments improved over trade-deal clarity. The BSE Sensex surged 316.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 82,814.71, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 116.90 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 25,571.25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Granules India and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Gujarat Ambuja Exports | Buy | Target Price: Rs 167-170 | Stop Loss: Rs 130

Gujarat Ambuja is showing a constructive breakout from a prolonged base formation on the weekly charts, with price now trading above the key horizontal resistance zone of Rs 140. The stock has reclaimed its long-term moving average, indicating strengthening medium-term momentum. RSI is trending higher in bullish territory, while MACD shows a positive crossover, reinforcing the improving bias. If the breakout sustains above the Rs 145–148 zone, the stock could witness further upside toward the Rs 160–170 levels in the coming weeks on back of follow up buying. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 144-147 levels with the expected upside of 167-170 levels with stop loss below Rs 130 levels.

Advertisement

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Power Grid Corporation of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 337-348 | Stop Loss: Rs 264

Power Grid has shown a meaningful improvement in its technical structure on the weekly chart. It has convincingly broken above a falling trendline that had been acting as a stiff resistance zone for several months. This level earlier witnessed repeated supply, but the recent breakout indicates that selling pressure has been absorbed and buyers are gradually taking control. Importantly, the breakout has been supported by a visible pickup in volumes, which adds credibility to the move and suggests fresh participation rather than short covering alone. Prices are trading comfortably above all key moving averages, including the 21-week, 50-week, 100-week and 200-week EMAs, reflecting improving momentum across timeframes. It has started forming a pattern of higher highs, indicating a shift from a corrective phase to a potential uptrend. We recommend partial buying at current level Rs 298 and rest on fall close to Rs 280.

Advertisement

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Granules India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 675-680 | Stop Loss: Rs 555

Granules India Ltd is exhibiting a constructive consolidation within a rising structure after a sharp corrective phase on the daily chart. The stock has formed higher lows and is attempting to push above the immediate resistance zone near Rs 595–600, indicating accumulation at lower levels. Price continues to hold above the rising trend line and the long-term moving average, which keeps the broader bias positive. In the last session rising price with sudden spike in volume activity as well also supports the next up move and indicates a long build up into the stock. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 590-600 levels for the expected upside of Rs 675-680 levels with stop loss below Rs 555 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities