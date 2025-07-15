Power Mech Projects shares rally 5% following Rs 551 crore order win

Power Mech Projects Ltd shares rose 5.6 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the infrastructure services firm received two orders worth a total of Rs 551.35 crore. The orders are from two separate entities.

Shares of Power Mech Projects increased 1.98 per cent, or Rs 63.75, to Rs 3282.30 on the BSE at 11:12 a.m. Earlier in the session, the stock reached a peak of Rs 3398.90, up 5.6 per cent from its previous close of Rs 3218.55.

Power Mech Projects has received an order worth Rs 498.39 crore from SJVN Thermal (P) for providing commissioning support and a comprehensive operation and maintenance contract for the coal-based supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP), which features two units of 660 MW each, located in Chausa, Distt-Buxar, Bihar. The company has secured a second order valued at Rs 52.96 crore from Jhabua Power, a joint venture of NTPC, for the operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator of a 600 MW unit at the Jhabua Power facility in Barela, Madhya Pradesh, Power Mech Projects informed stock exchanges.

Power Mech Projects has reported a net profit surge of 53.8 per cent year-on-year, soaring to Rs 129.79 crore for Q4 FY25, up from Rs 84.4 crore in the previous year. This robust growth in the bottom line is attributed to a significant rise in revenue and stable operating margins. For the quarter, revenue surged 42.4 per cent to Rs 1,853.28 crore.

In the broader market, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,674.33 at 11:30 am, up 420.87 points, or 0.51%, from its previous close of 82,253.46. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 25,222.15, up 139.85 points or 0.56 per cent from its previous close of 25,082.30.