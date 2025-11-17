Premier Energies shares down 24% YTD; analysts flag range-bound move despite strong Q2

Shares of Premier Energies Ltd gained 1.78 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 1,015.45. However, the stock remains down 23.79 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

The solar cell and panel manufacturer reported a strong performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose 72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 353.4 crore, up from Rs 205.9 crore in the year-ago period (Q2 FY25). Revenue from operations increased 20.3 per cent to Rs 1,836.8 crore. EBITDA jumped 47.4 per cent to Rs 560.7 crore, while operating margins improved to 30.53 per cent from 25 per cent a year earlier.

Nomura India observed that although order inflows surged 227 per cent YoY, the company's operational performance fell short of expectations. The brokerage added that the upside for the stock appears limited at current levels.

On the technical front, analysts noted that the counter is moving within a narrow band. Support is placed around Rs 960–980, while resistance lies in the Rs 1,060–1,100 zone. A breakout above the upper range may open room for further gains, while a decline below Rs 992 could trigger additional weakness.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Premier Energies is currently in a strong consolidation phase, trading within a narrow range for over six months. He noted support at the 980–960 zone and resistance around the Rs 1,100 region, suggesting a broader range. A clear breakout on either side could set off fresh momentum, requiring traders and investors to plan their strategies accordingly.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran said the stock is showing a bearish setup on daily charts, with stiff resistance at Rs 1,073. He cautioned that a daily close below the Rs 992 support level could lead to a decline towards Rs 946 in the near term.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said the stock has support at Rs 980 and resistance around Rs 1,060. A firm move above Rs 1,060 could open the door for an upside towards Rs 1,100. He expects the short-term trading band to remain between Rs 970 and Rs 1,100.

Incorporated in April 1995, the company manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. Its product portfolio includes cell, solar modules, bifacial modules, EPC solutions and O&M solutions.