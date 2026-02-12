Premier Energies shares fall 24% in three months; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Premier Energies have lost 24% in three months as investors chose to book profits amid high market volatility.

Profitbooking in the green energy stock comes despite the firm announcing a 53% rise in net profit for the December 2025 quarter.

Net profit came at Rs 391.7 crore in the third quarter compared with Rs 255.2 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 1,936.4 crore from Rs 1,713.3 crore in the corresponding quarter. The stock rose 5% on January 22 in reaction to a decent set of earnings. However, it has been majorly in a downtrend since then.

On Wednesday, Premier Energies stock ended 5.20% lower at Rs 781 against the previous close of Rs 823.80. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 35,378 crore

Brokerage Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,000 per share.

"PEL’s valuation has been derived using the sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) methodology. The domestic module business is valued at 13x FY28E EBITDA, representing a 25% premium to global peers. The new business segment (63% of its contribution from battery manufacturing) is valued at 10x FY28E EBITDA. The sum of these segment valuations (adjusting for net debt) results in a target price of Rs 1,000 per share," said the brokerage.

Anand Rathi Research has pared its price target to Rs 928 from Rs 1321 earlier on Q3 earnings.

"Post a sharp de-rating amid broader market sell-off, the stock now trades at 11.1x/8.6x FY27/28e EV/EBITDA. We retain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 928 (from Rs 1,321 earlier), valuing it at 11 times FY28e EV/EBITDA, at 15% discount to market leader Waaree’s EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x," said Anand Rathi.

Premier Energies stock made its market debut in September 2024. Shares of Premier Energies made a stellar debut on September 3. The stock listed at Rs 991 on BSE, a premium of 120.22 per cent over its issue price of Rs 450 per share. On NSE, the stock listed at a premium of 120 per cent over the issue price at Rs 990 on NSE.

Premier Energies manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. Its product portfolio includes cell, solar modules, bifacial modules, EPC solutions and O&M solutions. It has five manufacturing units, all of which are situated in Hyderabad, Telangana.