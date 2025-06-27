Premier Energies shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Premier Energies Ltd are in news today as the firm has successfully commissioned a new 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City in Hyderabad, boosting its production capacity from 2 GW to 3.2 GW.

Premier Energies stock closed 2.44% higher at Rs 1,043.90 on the NSE, contrasting with a 1.21% rise in the benchmark Nifty. Despite the recent increase, Premier Energies' stock has declined 131.98% over the past year and 22.85% on a year-to-date basis.

The company's recent development marks a significant step towards advancing solar technology in India. "Premier Energies is one of the first few solar manufacturers in India to operationalize a TOPCon production line, capable of delivering solar cell efficiencies exceeding 25%." This achievement underscores their commitment to enhancing renewable energy solutions.

The newly commissioned line features an advanced 16-busbar architecture, which enhances power density and improves energy yield under real-world conditions. Premier Energies is working towards further increasing its cell and module production capacity to 8.4 GW and 11.1 GW, respectively, by June 2026. This expansion is a part of the company's strategic roadmap focusing on high-efficiency, vertically integrated manufacturing processes.

"The commissioning supports Premier Energies’ strategic roadmap of high-efficiency, vertically integrated manufacturing – from ingots and wafers to cells and modules – in alignment with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat," according to the firm's exchange filing. This initiative not only strengthens their market position but also contributes to the national goal of self-reliance in energy production.

The company's efforts are set against the backdrop of a competitive industry with rivals pushing forward on their own technological and production innovations. This dynamic environment encourages continuous improvement and innovation within the sector, ensuring that Premier Energies remains at the forefront of solar technology advancements.