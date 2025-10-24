Business Today
Premier Energies to acquire solar inverter maker, stock in focus today 

Premier Energies shares ended at Rs 1,070 on Thursday. Market capitalisation (m-cap) of the firm stood Rs 48,558 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 24, 2025 9:15 AM IST
Premier Energies to acquire solar inverter maker, stock in focus today Premier Energies will acquire 51% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the target company. 

Premier Energies shares are in focus today after the firm said its board has cleared the acquisition of KSolare Energy Private Limited. KSolare Energy is a leading solar inverter manufacturer in India, dedicated to delivering high-performance, Made in India solar solutions. 

Premier Energies will acquire 51% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the target company. 

"Board of Directors of Premier Energies Limited (“the Company”) at its meeting held on 23 October 2025, has approved the acquisition M/s “KSOLARE ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED” (“Target Company”) representing 51% of the issued and paid-up Equity share capital of the Target Company. Post-acquisition, the Target Company shall become a Subsidiary of the Company. Additionally, 49% stake will be with co-acquired by Syrma SGS Technologies Ltd," said Premier Energies. 

Premier Energies manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. Its product portfolio includes cell, solar modules, bifacial modules, EPC solutions and O&M solutions. It has five manufacturing units, all of which are situated in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:15 AM IST
