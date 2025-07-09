Prestige Estates logs record sales in Q1, NCR leads growth

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., on Wednesday, July 9, in its business update said it reported its strongest quarterly performance, so far, in the April to June quarter. The company announced a significant 300% increase in sales to an all-time high of ₹12,126.4 crore from the previous year. Additionally, sales volumes rose by 234% to reach 9.55 million square feet.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The National Capital Region (NCR) contributed the largest share at 59% of total geographical sales, followed by Bengaluru at 21%. This substantial growth underscores the company's strategic focus on expanding its footprint in key markets.

Prestige Estates further informed that it launched four residential projects during this quarter, totalling 13.94 million square feet, which includes its inaugural launch in the NCR region. "Prestige Estates said it launched four residential projects in the quarter under review, totalling 13.94 million square feet, including its first-ever launch in the NCR region." In terms of financial performance,

"The company said its collections were up 55% at ₹4,522.7 crore from the year-ago period, its highest-ever quarterly collections to date." This impressive collection figure highlights the robust demand for the company's offerings.

Advertisement

Despite the positive business update, shares of Prestige Estates closed at ₹1,649.35, down 0.66%.on Wednesday, July 9. Over the past month, the stock has declined nearly 4%. The company also completed five residential projects, covering 5.45 million square feet, including its first completions in Mumbai.

Average realisations were reported at ₹13,339 per square foot for apartments and ₹7,343 for plotted developments. These figures reflect the company's ability to maintain competitive pricing while delivering quality projects. The company's strategic expansions and successful project completions are expected to bolster its market position further.