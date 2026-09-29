Prestige Estates stock outlook: Motilal Oswal sees 29% upside on strong launches, check target price

Shares of real estate major Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its 'Buy' rating on the real estate company. The brokerage maintained a target price of Rs 1,830, implying an upside of around 29% from the current market price of Rs 1,422. The brokerage cited the company's strong project launch pipeline, business-development activity and improving growth visibility as key factors behind its view. It expects Prestige Estates to deliver healthy pre-sales growth, supported by new launches and existing inventory.
Prestige Estates has launched three projects in the second quarter of FY27 with a combined gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,000 crore. These include Prestige Parklane in Bengaluru, with a GDV of Rs 1,750 crore, Prestige Palm Court in Chennai at Rs 1,220 crore and Garden Breeze at TPC Sarjapur in Bengaluru at Rs 1,050 crore. Including the first quarter, the company has launched projects worth Rs 16,200 crore in the first half of FY27 and plans to launch 23 projects with a combined developable area of 57.1 million sq ft and aggregate GDV of Rs 57,300 crore in FY27.