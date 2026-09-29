Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Prestige Estates stock outlook: Motilal Oswal sees 29% upside on strong launches, check target price

Prestige Estates stock outlook: Motilal Oswal sees 29% upside on strong launches, check target price

PRESTIGE1,470.80(0.47%)

Prestige Estates Projects shares closed 2.10% lower at Rs 1,422 on Tuesday. The stock opened at Rs 1,462.45 and touched a high of Rs 1,462.55 and a low of Rs 1,420.25, against its previous close of Rs 1,452.45.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Prestige Estates stock outlook: Motilal Oswal sees 29% upside on strong launches, check target pricePrestige Estates Projects shares were trading 2.10% lower at Rs 1,422 on Tuesday.

Shares of real estate major Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its 'Buy' rating on the real estate company. The brokerage maintained a target price of Rs 1,830, implying an upside of around 29% from the current market price of Rs 1,422. The brokerage cited the company's strong project launch pipeline, business-development activity and improving growth visibility as key factors behind its view. It expects Prestige Estates to deliver healthy pre-sales growth, supported by new launches and existing inventory.

Advertisement

Prestige Estates has launched three projects in the second quarter of FY27 with a combined gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,000 crore. These include Prestige Parklane in Bengaluru, with a GDV of Rs 1,750 crore, Prestige Palm Court in Chennai at Rs 1,220 crore and Garden Breeze at TPC Sarjapur in Bengaluru at Rs 1,050 crore. Including the first quarter, the company has launched projects worth Rs 16,200 crore in the first half of FY27 and plans to launch 23 projects with a combined developable area of 57.1 million sq ft and aggregate GDV of Rs 57,300 crore in FY27.

Prestige Estates Projects shares closed 2.10% lower at Rs 1,422 on Tuesday. The stock opened at Rs 1,462.45 and touched a high of Rs 1,462.55 and a low of Rs 1,420.25, against its previous close of Rs 1,452.45.

Advertisement

According to Motilal Oswal's channel checks, the three projects launched in the second quarter received an encouraging response at the expression-of-interest stage, resulting in healthy sales conversion. The brokerage expects strong bookings across the projects, while Prestige Estates' existing inventory of around Rs 24,500 crore as of the first quarter is also expected to support pre-sales. It expects second-quarter pre-sales of Rs 6,500-7,000 crore, up 10-15% year-on-year.

The brokerage also highlighted Prestige Estates' recent business-development activity. The company added three projects worth around Rs 17,800 crore in GDV in the first quarter, while it has announced business-development deals worth around Rs 11,600 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and National Capital Region in the second quarter so far.

Motilal Oswal expects further additions to improve growth visibility and maintains its estimate of 14% CAGR in pre-sales to around Rs 38,800 crore over FY26-28.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more