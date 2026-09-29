Prestige Estates stock outlook: Motilal Oswal sees 29% upside on strong launches, check target price

Prestige Estates Projects shares closed 2.10% lower at Rs 1,422 on Tuesday. The stock opened at Rs 1,462.45 and touched a high of Rs 1,462.55 and a low of Rs 1,420.25, against its previous close of Rs 1,452.45.

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According to Motilal Oswal's channel checks, the three projects launched in the second quarter received an encouraging response at the expression-of-interest stage, resulting in healthy sales conversion. The brokerage expects strong bookings across the projects, while Prestige Estates' existing inventory of around Rs 24,500 crore as of the first quarter is also expected to support pre-sales. It expects second-quarter pre-sales of Rs 6,500-7,000 crore, up 10-15% year-on-year.

The brokerage also highlighted Prestige Estates' recent business-development activity. The company added three projects worth around Rs 17,800 crore in GDV in the first quarter, while it has announced business-development deals worth around Rs 11,600 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and National Capital Region in the second quarter so far.

Motilal Oswal expects further additions to improve growth visibility and maintains its estimate of 14% CAGR in pre-sales to around Rs 38,800 crore over FY26-28.