Preview | HCL Tech Q4 results 2026, dividend amount announcement date and time | Earnings expectations

HCL Technologies Ltd is all set to release its financial scorecard for the fourth and final quarter of FY 2026. According to BSE results calendar, the numbers from the IT giant would hit the street next week on Tuesday, April 21.

HCL Tech Q4 results date and time

Advertisement

Related Articles

As per a latest exchange filing, the tech major would announce the results “post-closing of Indian stock markets." The company also said that it will host a 60-minute audio conference call later that evening at 7:30 pm. So investors can expect the earnings to be announced before 7:30 pm.

Dividend 2026

Investors are also eagerly eyeing another potential payout this year. The company has informed the exchanges that the board meeting is scheduled for April 20 and 21 to consider the financial results and the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

HCL Tech, earlier this year, on January 16, 2026, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. Looking back at 2025, the firm paid out interim dividends of Rs 12 each on October 17, July 18, and January 17. This was alongside an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share on April 28, 2025.

Advertisement

What brokerages expect

Domestic brokerage Axis Direct has noted HCL Tech as one of its ‘top result positive plays’. Axis is expecting a 4.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth, supported by momentum in the ER&D and services businesses.

“EBIT margins to decline by 99 bps QoQ on account of wage hike impact and normalization in growth within the software business,”Axis said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also remains positive, retaining the stock as a preferred large-cap pick, noting “we like HCLT as the company remains the fastest-growing large-cap IT services firm, and we like its all-weather portfolio, which continues to outperform in an uncertain demand environment.”

While MOFSL expects the IT and ER&D services to post decent growth, they also expect overall consolidated revenue to dip 0.9% QoQ, noting “mainly due to product seasonality (-23% QoQ), dragging overall growth.”

Advertisement

“Margins may contract ~140bp QoQ, driven by 50–60bp wage hikes, restructuring headwinds, and P&P decline,” MOFSL said.

Meanwhile, PL Capital said “We expect HCLT revenue to decline by 2% QoQ in CC & 1.7% in USD terms due to software business seasonality.”

“On the margins front we expect margin to decline by 150 bps due to software business seasonality & partial wage hike impact,” PL Capital added.

