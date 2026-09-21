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Protean eGov shares zoom 20% to hit upper circuit; here's what's happening

Protean eGov shares zoom 20% to hit upper circuit; here's what's happening

PROTEAN588.35(20.00%)

Protean eGov: Consolidated revenue from operations rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 251 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 211 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 2:25 PM IST
Protean eGov shares zoom 20% to hit upper circuit; here's what's happeningAccording to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "The stock is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 621."

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd surged 20 per cent on Monday to hit their upper price band of Rs 588.05. The stock, however, remains down 21.76 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The sharp rise came after the stock had recently remained under pressure. Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the counter has been in a downtrend in recent months and had reported disappointing results over the last couple of quarters.

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"Some kind of value buying is emerging in Protean eGov after a long underperformance. Investors with a long-term horizon can consider holding on to the stock," Bathini added.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock had seen a strong pullback from near its 52-week lows, accompanied by a significant rise in volumes.

"The stock is sustaining the circuit, while improving volume activity supports the positive technical setup. There is still room for further upside, with the stock likely to move towards the Rs 610 level before facing any major resistance. Sustained volume activity will remain key for the continuation of the upmove," Singh also stated.

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "The stock is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 621. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 551 could trigger a fall towards Rs 493 in the near term."

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Q1 FY27 results

Protean eGov Technologies reported a 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA declined 38 per cent YoY to Rs 28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, consolidated revenue from operations rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 251 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 211 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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