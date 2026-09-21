Protean eGov shares zoom 20% to hit upper circuit; here's what's happening

"Some kind of value buying is emerging in Protean eGov after a long underperformance. Investors with a long-term horizon can consider holding on to the stock," Bathini added.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock had seen a strong pullback from near its 52-week lows, accompanied by a significant rise in volumes.

"The stock is sustaining the circuit, while improving volume activity supports the positive technical setup. There is still room for further upside, with the stock likely to move towards the Rs 610 level before facing any major resistance. Sustained volume activity will remain key for the continuation of the upmove," Singh also stated.

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "The stock is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 621. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 551 could trigger a fall towards Rs 493 in the near term."

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Q1 FY27 results

Protean eGov Technologies reported a 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA declined 38 per cent YoY to Rs 28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, consolidated revenue from operations rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 251 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 211 crore in the corresponding period last year.