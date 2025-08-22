PTC Industries: BrahMos Aerospace order sends stock surging 9%; key details

Shares of PTC Industries Ltd rose 9 per cent in Friday’s trade after the engineering component manufacturer secured an order worth Rs 100 crore from BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd, which involves the supply of critical titanium castings integral to BrahMos, known for its supersonic cruise missiles.

The stock climbed 9 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 14,559.45 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 13,355.25. At 11:32 am, the scrip was trading 4.52 per cent higher at Rs 13,958.25. The counter has surged nearly 43 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 9,786.30 apiece.

PTC exports titanium and superalloy castings to numerous international aerospace and defence OEMs, including Safran, Dassault Aviation, BAE Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the company said in an exchange filing.

Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries, Sachin Agarwal, said, "We are honoured to announce this significant order from BrahMos Aerospace. It is a strong endorsement of our technological and manufacturing capabilities and long-standing commitment to India’s strategic sectors."

PTC Industries also supplies critical components to leading defence organisations, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The collaboration between PTC Industries and BrahMos Aerospace dates back to 2019, marking a consistent partnership in supplying specialised titanium components. This new order highlights the mutual aim of advancing indigenisation and technological self-reliance under the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the company said.

Meanwhile, PTC Industries reported a 5.31 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5.16 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with Rs 4.90 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue surged 107.28 per cent to Rs 97.15 crore, against Rs 46.87 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Among technical indicators, the scrip is trading above its 5-day, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below 10-, 20-, 30-, 50- and 100-day SMAs.