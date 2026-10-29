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Punjab National Bank shares gain 2% as Q2 net profit climbs 13%

Punjab National Bank shares gain 2% as Q2 net profit climbs 13%

PNB120.31(0.79%)

PNB's standalone net profit stood at Rs 10,785.52 crore, compared with Rs 6,578.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Punjab National Bank shares gain 2% as Q2 net profit climbs 13%Punjab National Bank shares touched a high of Rs 122.20, up 1.79% from the previous close of Rs 120.05.

Punjab National Bank Ltd shares rise 2% on Thursday after the state-owned lender reported a 13% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter of FY27. The bank's net profit stood at Rs 5,532.23 crore, compared with Rs 4,903.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The bank's standalone total income rose 5.4% YoY to Rs 38,185.41 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 36,213.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. Interest earned stood at Rs 34,584.32 crore, up from Rs 31,871.53 crore a year earlier. Other income, however, declined to Rs 3,600.59 crore from Rs 4,342.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Punjab National Bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 7,531.94 crore, compared with Rs 7,227.06 crore in Q2 FY26. Provisions and contingencies during the quarter amounted to Rs 97.27 crore, against Rs 643.08 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rs 7,434.67 crore, compared with Rs 6,583.98 crore a year earlier.

Following the development, Punjab National Bank shares touched a high of Rs 122.20, up 1.79% from the previous close of Rs 120.05. The stock opened at Rs 120.05 and touched a low of Rs 119.90 during the session.

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For the first half of FY27, the bank's standalone net profit stood at Rs 10,785.52 crore, compared with Rs 6,578.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Total income for the six months ended September 30, 2026, rose to Rs 75,416.14 crore from Rs 73,445.38 crore a year earlier. Operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 15,051.14 crore, compared with Rs 14,308.41 crore in the first half of FY26.

The bank's standalone gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 2.55% as of September 30, 2026, compared with 3.45% a year earlier. The net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio was 0.25%, against 0.36% in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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