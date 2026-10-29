Punjab National Bank shares gain 2% as Q2 net profit climbs 13%

Punjab National Bank Ltd shares rise 2% on Thursday after the state-owned lender reported a 13% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter of FY27. The bank's net profit stood at Rs 5,532.23 crore, compared with Rs 4,903.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The bank's standalone total income rose 5.4% YoY to Rs 38,185.41 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 36,213.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. Interest earned stood at Rs 34,584.32 crore, up from Rs 31,871.53 crore a year earlier. Other income, however, declined to Rs 3,600.59 crore from Rs 4,342.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.