PVR Inox share buyback: Board meet on August 31; stock down 29% in 3 years

The PVR Inox stock has seen a dozen of 'Buy' calls from brokerages such as IIFL, 360 One Capital, Investec, Kotak Institutional Equities, PL Capital, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, Avendus Spark, Nirmal Bang, Ambit Capital and Nuvama, in the past one month.

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,375 implied at 11.6 per cent potential upside for the stock. The company had reported a surprisingly strong Q1FY27 Ebitda growth of 33 per cent, analysts noted. Besides, the company had turned net cash positive for the first time in many years. It is on track to add 80 net screens in FY27, Nuvama said in a recent note.

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"In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Company’s Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring, and reporting trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, the trading window for dealing in the Company’s securities will remain closed for its designated persons and their immediate relatives from August 25, 2026 to September 02, 2026 (both days inclusive)," PVR Inox said in an exchange filing.