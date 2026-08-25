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PVR Inox share buyback: Board meet on August 31; stock down 29% in 3 years

PVR Inox share buyback: Board meet on August 31; stock down 29% in 3 years

PVRINOX1,231.80(1.23%)

The PVR Inox stock has seen a dozen of 'Buy' calls from brokerages such as IIFL, 360 One Capital, Investec, Kotak Institutional Equities, PL Capital, ICICI Securities and IDBI Capital in the past one month.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 8:48 AM IST
PVR Inox share buyback: Board meet on August 31; stock down 29% in 3 years PVR Inox shares: The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,375 implied at 11.6 per cent potential upside for the stock.

PVR Inox Ltd, whose shares are down 29 per cent in the past three years, on Tuesday informed BSE that its board of directors will meet on August 31 to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company as well as matters incidental and ancillary thereto.

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PVR Inox said the outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the board meeting on August 31, 2026, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The PVR Inox stock has seen a dozen of 'Buy' calls from brokerages such as IIFL, 360 One Capital, Investec, Kotak Institutional Equities, PL Capital, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, Avendus Spark, Nirmal Bang, Ambit Capital and Nuvama, in the past one month.

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,375 implied at 11.6 per cent potential upside for the stock.  The company had reported a surprisingly strong Q1FY27 Ebitda growth of 33 per cent, analysts noted. Besides, the company had turned net cash positive for the first time in many years. It is on track to add 80 net screens in FY27, Nuvama said in a recent note.

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"In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Company’s Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring, and reporting trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, the trading window for dealing in the Company’s securities will remain closed for its designated persons and their immediate relatives from August 25, 2026 to September 02, 2026 (both days inclusive)," PVR Inox said in an exchange filing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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