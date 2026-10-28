PVR INOX shares rebound 8% from day's low after Q2 results

PVR INOX shares touched a high of Rs 1,516.65 apiece, up 3.8% from the previous close of Rs 1,461.40. The stock opened at Rs 1,472.35 and fell to a low of Rs 1,405.50 during the session before staging a sharp recovery. From the day's low, the stock rebounded 7.9% to its session high.

PVR INOX Q2 results: Profitability improves

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The company's consolidated profit before tax, before exceptional items, stood at Rs 350.8 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 145.1 crore in the year-ago period. The figure was also higher than Rs 75.7 crore reported in the June quarter, indicating a sequential improvement in profitability.

At the segment level, movie exhibition remained the company's principal business. The segment reported revenue of around Rs 2,104 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,803.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its segment result, before exceptional items and tax, rose to Rs 340.8 crore from Rs 140.2 crore a year earlier. Movie production and distribution reported revenue of Rs 59.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 55.1 crore in the year-ago period.

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PVR INOX H1 FY27 performance

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,717.3 crore from Rs 3,316.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax from continuing operations rose to Rs 319.6 crore from Rs 60.8 crore. The company's consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, were approved by its board on October 28.