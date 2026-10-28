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PVR INOX shares rebound 8% from day's low after Q2 results

PVR INOX shares rebound 8% from day's low after Q2 results

PVR INOX reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,105.1 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,799.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 3:41 PM IST
PVR INOX shares rebound 8% from day's low after Q2 resultsPVR INOX shares touched a high of Rs 1,516.65 apiece, up 3.8% from the previous close of Rs 1,461.40.

PVR INOX Ltd shares reversed losses and rebounded 8% from the day's low on Wednesday after the multiplex operator reported a 149% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 263 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Revenue from operations rose 17% YoY to Rs 2,105 crore.

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The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,105.1 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,799.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated profit after tax increased to Rs 263.1 crore from Rs 105.5 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue rose from Rs 1,611.2 crore in the June quarter, while profit after tax increased from Rs 56.5 crore.

PVR INOX shares touched a high of Rs 1,516.65 apiece, up 3.8% from the previous close of Rs 1,461.40. The stock opened at Rs 1,472.35 and fell to a low of Rs 1,405.50 during the session before staging a sharp recovery. From the day's low, the stock rebounded 7.9% to its session high.

PVR INOX Q2 results: Profitability improves

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The company's consolidated profit before tax, before exceptional items, stood at Rs 350.8 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 145.1 crore in the year-ago period. The figure was also higher than Rs 75.7 crore reported in the June quarter, indicating a sequential improvement in profitability.

At the segment level, movie exhibition remained the company's principal business. The segment reported revenue of around Rs 2,104 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,803.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its segment result, before exceptional items and tax, rose to Rs 340.8 crore from Rs 140.2 crore a year earlier. Movie production and distribution reported revenue of Rs 59.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 55.1 crore in the year-ago period.

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PVR INOX H1 FY27 performance

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,717.3 crore from Rs 3,316.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax from continuing operations rose to Rs 319.6 crore from Rs 60.8 crore. The company's consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, were approved by its board on October 28.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:41 PM IST
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