Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Q1 earnings 'ahead of outlook': KPIT Technologies shares gain most in 1.5 years, rise 10% 

Q1 earnings 'ahead of outlook': KPIT Technologies shares gain most in 1.5 years, rise 10% 

KPIT Technologies shares rose zoomed 10% to Rs 662.75 against the previous close of Rs 602.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,509 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 3:42 PM IST
Q1 earnings 'ahead of outlook': KPIT Technologies shares gain most in 1.5 years, rise 10% KPIT Technologies: Net profit came at Rs 116.41 crore in Q1 against profit of Rs 171.89 crore a year ago. Profit fell from Rs 162.97 crore on a sequential basis

Shares of KPIT Technologies zoomed 10% -the most in 1.5 years intra day, according to Bloomberg data- in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the firm said it reported Q1 earnings that surpassed its outlook shared in the beginning of this month. Net profit slipped 32% to Rs 116.41 crore in Q1 against profit of Rs 171.89 crore a year ago. Profit fell from Rs 162.97 crore on a sequential basis. Bloomberg had pegged Q1 profit at Rs 164 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue rose 9% to Rs 1674.9 crore in Q1 against Rs 1538.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. It slipped 2% from Rs 1711 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Bloomberg had pegged revenue at Rs 1691 crore.

In its outlook, the management had said that net profit margin is likely to fall sequentially, with the impact on earnings expected to be greater than the decline in revenue.

But today, Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT said, “The Q1FY27 performance has been slightly ahead of the outlook we shared at the end of the quarter. While a few of our largest clients continue to face pressures, the strategy we have pursued to diversify our growth across clients, geographies, mobility segments and offerings is beginning to demonstrate its resilience."

Advertisement

The stock zoomed 10% to Rs 662.75 against the previous close of Rs 602.50.Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,509 crore. Total 85.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 525 crore.

ALSO READ: KPIT Technologies warns of a weak Q1; JPMorgan downgrades stock, cuts price target 

KPIT Technologies Limited is a technology company, which is focused on automobile engineering and mobility solutions. The company offers electronic and mechanical engineering solutions to its customers. It also analyses data for diagnostics, maintenance and tracking of assets and related connectivity solutions, including data and analytics beyond embedded or mechanical engineering and their connectivity and integration with back-end information technology (IT) systems and platforms for the automobile and mobility sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more