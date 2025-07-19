Q1 results next week: Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Coforge, Paytm, Kotak Bank, DRL

Next week will see more than 150 companies from diverse sectors, including banking, pharmaceuticals, fintech, cement, and IT, announcing their June quarter results. This included largecaps such as Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

Q1 results next week:

Havells India, IDBI Bank: Investors will closely watch the quarterly results of Havells India Ltd on Monday, July 21, given its strong presence in the electrical equipment sector. IDBI Bank Ltd, along with companies like UltraTech Cement Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, and others, will also announce their quarterly results on Monday, July 21.

Colgate, Paytm: Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd, key players in the consumer goods and fintech sectors, respectively, will release their Q1 FY26 earnings on Tuesday, July 22. Other companies like Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd will also report their results on the same day.

Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs: Infosys Ltd and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, major names in IT and pharmaceuticals, are set to announce their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, July 23. Other firms like Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd, and PCBL Ltd will also share their quarterly results on this day.

Bajaj Finance, Canara Bank: Bajaj Finance Ltd, a leading NBFC, and Canara Bank, a prominent public sector bank, will post their Q1 FY26 results on Thursday, July 24. Companies like ACC Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Cyient Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd will also announce their earnings on the same day.

Bajaj Finserv, Cipla: Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Cipla Ltd, key players in financial services and pharmaceuticals, will release their quarterly results on Friday, July 25. Other firms like Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance Ltd, and Petronet LNG Ltd are also scheduled to report their earnings on this day.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and IDFC First Bank Ltd, both significant players in the banking sector, will announce their Q1 FY26 results on Saturday, July 26. Companies like SBFC Finance Ltd will also share their quarterly earnings on the same day.

