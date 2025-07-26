Q1 results next week: Mazagon Dock, BEL, ITC, Tata Steel, L&T, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL

Next week will see more than 500 companies from diverse sectors, including power, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, metals, and Auto, announcing their June quarter results. This included largecaps such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki.

Q1 results next week:

Adani Green Energy, GAIL: Investors will closely watch the quarterly results of Adani Green Energy Ltd on Monday, July 28, a major player in the renewable energy sector. GAIL (India) Ltd, along with companies like IndusInd Bank Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, will also announce their quarterly results on Monday, July 28.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro: Asian Paints Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd, giants in the paints and infrastructure sectors respectively, will release their Q1 FY26 earnings on Tuesday, July 29. Other companies like NTPC, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, and Amber Enterprises India Ltd will also report their results on the same day.

Power Grid, Tata Steel: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd, major names in power transmission and steel production, are set to announce their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, July 30. Other firms like Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Punjab National Bank, and Computer Age Management Services Ltd will also share their quarterly results on this day.

Advertisement

Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki: Hindustan Unilever Ltd, a leading FMCG company, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, a prominent auto sector player, will post their Q1 FY26 results on Thursday, July 31. A host of other major companies like TVS Motor Company Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Coal India Ltd will also announce their earnings on the same day.

ITC, Adani Power: ITC Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, key firms in consumer goods and the power sector, will release their quarterly results on Friday, August 01. Other firms like GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Tube Investments of India Ltd are also scheduled to report their earnings on this day.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said “As the earnings season progresses, results from heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, ITC, and others will be tracked for insights on sectoral resilience and corporate performance.”

Advertisement

“We expect the market to remain volatile in the upcoming week due to the heavy earnings calendar, global cues, and the scheduled expiry of derivatives. Investors should adopt a selective approach, focusing on sectors with strong earnings performance,” Mishra said.

“Pharma, select banking, financials, auto, and metal stocks are showing strength and could be considered for long positions. On the other hand, IT and energy sectors may underperform. Broader indices are showing signs of relative weakness, so cautious stock picking is advised. Participants should align their positions with a focus on risk management, especially given the potential rise in volatility,” Mishra added.

