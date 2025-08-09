Q1 results next week: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, BPCL, Ashok Leyland; check full list

A packed earnings calendar awaits the market next week, with a diverse line-up of companies set to unveil their Q1 FY26 results. From metals to telecom, autos to energy, investors will be tracking results from sector leaders including Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Vodafone Idea, and Ashok Leyland.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results next week:

Astral, Ipca Laboratories: The week for quarterly earnings will begin on Monday, August 11. Investors will track the results of piping solutions provider Astral Ltd and drugmaker Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Other companies scheduled to announce their results on the same day include BEML Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, and Bombay Talkies Ltd.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC: On Tuesday, August 12, investors will track the results of aluminium major Hindalco Industries Ltd and state-run energy giant Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). Other companies scheduled to announce their results on the same day include Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, Emami Realty Ltd, and Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Advertisement

BPCL, United Spirits: On Wednesday, August 13, all eyes will be on the Q1 FY26 earnings of PSU refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and liquor maker United Spirits Ltd. Other companies scheduled for their results include Pfizer Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

Vodafone Idea, Ashok Leyland: Major companies are set to release their quarterly numbers on Thursday, August 14. Key names include telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd and commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. Other firms like Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Patanjali Foods Ltd will also announce their quarterly results.

