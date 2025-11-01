Q2 results: Airtel, LIC, SBI, M&M, Sun Pharma, Titan, others to post earnings next week

Indian corporates have largely delivered earnings in line with expectations for the September quarter, lending support to overall market sentiment. Last week, several prominent companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Adani Green Energy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Tata Investment Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), announced their July–September quarter results.

The Q2 earnings season is set to enter a high-octane phase as Dalal Street braces for another action-packed week, with several blue-chip and growth-heavy names lined up to unveil their July–September scorecards.

The week kicks off on Monday, November 3, with market attention centred on Bharti Airtel and Ambuja Cements, whose numbers will offer cues on telecom and infrastructure demand. The day will also see earnings from Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, and Power Grid Corporation, keeping the spotlight on consumption and utilities.

On Tuesday, November 4, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, takes centre stage. Investors will keenly assess its asset quality and credit growth trends to gauge the sector’s health. The day also features a heavy lineup from the Adani Group—Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports—along with Mahindra & Mahindra and airline major IndiGo, making it one of the most watched sessions of the season.

On Wednesday, November 5, pharma and FMCG giants step into the limelight. Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma will headline the healthcare segment, while Britannia Industries and Grasim Industries represent consumer and conglomerate plays.

On Thursday, attention will turn to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), whose results are expected to draw widespread retail interest. Other key earnings include Apollo Hospitals, Lupin, and Godrej Properties, spanning healthcare and real estate.

The action-packed week wraps up on Friday, November 7, with a mixed bag from across sectors—Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium from metals, Divi’s Laboratories from pharma, Trent from retail, and Power Finance Corporation from the PSU financial space.

