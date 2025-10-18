Q2 results: HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's, others to post earnings next week

Dalal Street is gearing up for a crucial week as the second-quarter (Q2) earnings season kicks into high gear. The boards of several blue-chip and mid-cap companies are scheduled to meet to consider and approve their financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

The action begins on Monday, October 20, with Geojit Financial Services unveiling its quarterly performance. The momentum continues on Tuesday, when Jain Resource Recycling, Julien Agro Infratech, and Netripples Software are slated to hold their board meetings.

On Wednesday, companies such as EPack Durable and Gamco Ltd will take the spotlight as they announce their financial results.

The earnings rush reaches a crescendo on Thursday, October 23, led by FMCG heavyweights. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) will headline the day’s lineup, joined by Laurus Labs, Vardhman Textiles (VTL), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML), among several others.

The pace intensifies on Friday, October 24, with financial, pharma, and IT majors taking center stage. Key earnings to watch include SBI Life Insurance, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and SBI Cards and Payment Services. IT players Coforge and eClerx Services, along with ITC Hotels and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, will also release their September quarter scorecards.

The week will wrap up on a high note on Saturday, October 25, with Kotak Mahindra Bank slated to announce its much-awaited results. Seshasayee Paper & Boards and High Energy Batteries (India) will also present their quarterly performance, marking the close of an action-packed week for the markets.