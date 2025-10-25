Q2 results: IOC, Adani Green, Mazagon, Tata Investment, others to post earnings next week

The corporate earnings season shifts into high gear next week as a slew of companies prepare to unveil their financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Here’s a look at some of the key players reporting:

The week kicks off on Monday, October 27th, with results expected from energy giant Indian Oil Corp. Joining them will be defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, alongside infrastructure player Indus Towers, chemicals major SRF Ltd, and footwear company Bata India Ltd. Several other companies, including Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and across various sectors, are also lined up.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tuesday, October 28th, promises another packed day. Renewable energy player Adani Green Energy and city gas distributor Adani Total Gas are scheduled to report. Steel heavyweight Jindal Steel Limited, credit rating agency ICRA Ltd, and RTA major Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) are also on the docket, along with Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

Mid-week on Wednesday, October 29th, attention will turn to public sector behemoths Coal India Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (LT), oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and mining firm NLC India Ltd. are also set to release their Q2 scorecards.

On Thursday, October 30th, the market will parse numbers from FMCG-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd and power generator NTPC Ltd, Pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd, real estate giant DLF Ltd, and public sector lender Canara Bank are also among the prominent names reporting their quarterly performance.

Advertisement

Closing the week on Friday, October 31st, the focus shifts significantly towards the auto sector with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. announcing its results. Oil & Gas PSUs Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and GAIL (India) Ltd., along with Bank of Baroda and NBFC major Shriram Finance Ltd., will also be reporting their performance figures.

The earnings momentum continues briefly into the weekend, with Saturday, November 1st, seeing results from key players like Tata Chemicals Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., SBFC Finance Ltd., and Orient Cement Ltd. Investors will be keenly watching these results to gauge corporate health and sector-specific trends.

