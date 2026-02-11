Shares of Torrent Power are in focus today after the firm reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 643 crore for the December quarter against Rs 476 crore in the year-ago period. It also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share. The company's board also approved a plan to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Torrent Power stock ended 3.55% higher at Rs 1483.30 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1483.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 74,744 crore.

The interim dividend will be paid on 50,39,03,543 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 4.3 per cent y-o-y to Rs 6,778 crore in Q3. Revenue from the transmission and distribution business fell 1.2 per cent, while generation and renewable energy segments grew 22 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

The Board of Directors also approved raising up to Rs 7,000 crore through the issuance of NCDs in one or more tranches via private placement, to support the company’s growth and capital requirements, the company added.

In the beginning of this month, the power major received credit ratings from two agencies.

On February 5, 2026, CRISIL Ratings assigned long term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 2000 Crore to “CRISIL AA+/Stable” and also re-affirmed long-term Bank Loan facilities and non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 3140 crore to “CRISIL AA+/Stable”. CRISIL Ratings has also re-affirmed short-term bank loan facilities and commercial paper as “CRISIL A1+”.

A day ago, India Ratings and Research assigned a long-term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures worth Rs 2000 Crore and re-affirmed its rating on the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1875 Crore to “IND AA+/Stable”. India Ratings and Research also affirmed its rating on the short-term commercial paper as “IND A1+”.

Torrent Power is one of the leading brands in the Indian power sector with an all-round experience in generation, transmission and distribution of power.