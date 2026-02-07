Q3 results: HAL, Titan, M&M, HUL, ONGC, Lenskart to post earnings next week; check dates

Several heavyweight companies across automobiles, FMCG, defence and pharmaceuticals are lined up to report their financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, during the week beginning February 9.

On Monday, February 9, drugmakers Aurobindo Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences would report their Q3 FY26 earnings. They will be joined by footwear major Bata India, Ramco Cements, Trident, PNC Infratech, BSE, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Jain Resource Recycling and others.

On Tuesday, February 10, the Tata Group’s jewellery and watch company, Titan Company, and the FMCG giant Britannia Industries would declare their numbers. Eicher Motors (the maker of Royal Enfield), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Grasim Industries, along with Jubilant FoodWorks and Dilip Buildcon, are also set to release their results.

On Wednesday, February 11, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stands out as the biggest name reporting on Wednesday, and commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland would also present its financials. Lenskart Solutions, AstraZeneca, Avanti Feeds, Man Infraconstruction, Capacite Infraprojects, Patanjali Foods and others are scheduled to announce their earnings as well.

On Thursday, February 12, featuring some of the biggest names for the week. The FMCG heavyweight Hindustan Unilever (HUL) would declare its results, alongside the state-owned mining colossus Coal India. The aluminium major Hindalco Industries and defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) are also slated to report. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Hotels Company, Lupin, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Muthoot Finance, Petronet LNG and others are also scheduled to report earnings on Thursday.

On Friday, February 13, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories will lead the pharma charge, while hospital chain Fortis Healthcare and the newly listed Brainbees Solutions (parent of FirstCry) would also announce their quarterly outcomes. IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indigo Paints, NBCC (India), Godavari Biorefineries, among others are also on the schedule.

On Saturday, February 14, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Sadbhav Engineering, PTC India, Pennar Industries and others are expected to announce their results on Saturday.

