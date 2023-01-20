Q3 results previews: YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Three major banks ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank are among dozens of lending and non-lending and companies, which will announce their December quarter results on Saturday. While analysts sees ICICI Bank reporting roughly 30 per cent growth in net profit, Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to log 17-26 per cent YoY growth in bottom line. YES Bank Q3 projections vary among brokerages.

ICICI Bank Q3 preview

Sharekhan expects ICICI Bank to report 29.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 8,002 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 6,194 crore in the year-ago quarter. Advances are likely to grow by 20 per cent YoY, aided by broad based growth in all segments, the brokerage said adding that NIM may remain stable QoQ with positive upward bias. Deposit growth and margins outlook would be key things to watch, it said.

Elara Securities sees ICICI Bank's profit at Rs 8,148 crore, up 31.6 per cent. It sees NII growing 31.4 per cent YoY to Rs 16,080 crore. Provision is seen rising 14 per cent YoY sequentially to Rs 1,877 crore from Rs 1,644 crore but would be down from Rs 2007 crore, the brokerage said. Gross non performing asset is seen at 3.2 per cent.

Kotak Bank Q3 preview

Emkay Global expects Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit at Rs 2,500 crore, up 17.3 per cent. It sees NII for the quarter at Rs 5,140 crore, up 18.6 per cent YoY. Sharekhan expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report 22.7 per cent per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 2,614 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 2,131 crore in the year-ago quarter. Advances for this lendet is seen rising 22 per cent YoY. NIM is expected to stay remain stable. Elara sees profit for Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 2,711 crore , up 27.2 per cent YoY. NII is seen growing 26.1 per cent at Rs 5,463 crore. Provisions are seen rising sequentially but falling on YoY basis. NIM is expected to improve to 4.9 per cent from 4.7 per cent in September and 4.2 per cent in year-ago quarter.



YES Bank Q3 preview

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects YES Bank to report 40.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 370 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 270 crore in the year-ago quarter. It sees NII for the private lender rising 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,110 crore from Rs 1,760 crore YoY. Pre-provision operating profit is seen at Rs 830 crore. Provisions for the quarter is seen falling both on sequential and YoY basis to Rs 320 crore. NIM is seen improving to 2.7 per cent from 2.6 per cent in September quarter and 2.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Emkay Global sees YES Bank's profit at Rs 289.60 crore, up 8.7 per cent YoY. It sees NII at Rs 1,954 crore, up 10.80 percent.

Also read: Sensex shed 236 pts, Nifty at 18,028; Nureca zooms 20%, Coforge and Paytm rise 4% each

Also read: Buzzing stocks: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, HUL and more