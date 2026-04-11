Q4 results: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, others to post earnings next week; check dates

Q4 results next week: The boards of several major companies, including banking giants, insurance majors, and technology players are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended March 31 in the next week, starting from April 13.

According to recent stock exchange data, investors are likely to keep their eyes peeled for Saturday, April 18, when India’s banking behemoths, HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd would unveil their fourth-quarter scorecards. Yes Bank Ltd is also scheduled to announce its numbers on the very same day.

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Kicking off the week on Monday, April 13, the financial sector would take the early spotlight. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd will declare its quarterly numbers. Joining them on the same day are Just Dial Ltd, alongside Swaraj Engines Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, and Innovision Ltd.

On Tuesday, April 14, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co will post its Q4 scorecard. The day will also see Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd post their earnings to the exchanges. Cable TV operator Den Networks Ltd and machinery manufacturer Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd are also scheduled to file their financial results.

Mid-week action on Wednesday, April 15, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co and HDB Financial Services Ltd are set to announce their financials. Tejas Networks Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Elecon Engineering Co, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd would also reveal their quarterly performance.

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Thursday, April 16, IT major Wipro Ltd will announce its Q4 figures, an anticipated event for tech investors. Financial players HDFC Life Insurance Comapny, HDFC Asset Management Company, Angel One Ltd, and rating agency CRISIL Ltd will also release their earnings. Additionally, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, and SG Finserve Ltd are on the Thursday roster.

As the trading week nears its close on Friday, April 17, consumer and tech stocks would take the stage. Stock exchange data showed that IT services firm Mastek Ltd and FMCG player Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are scheduled for their board meetings. Investors will also parse the financial results of Aditya Birla Money Ltd and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.

