A buzzing Saturday for the domestic market as two of the country's largest private lenders, HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd, are set to announce their fourth-quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26 today, April 18, 2026.

HDFC, ICICI Bank Q4 results date and time

Both banking heavyweights are expected to release their scorecards in the afternoon today, well ahead of their scheduled management conference calls. With the stock market closed today for the weekend, investors will have ample time to digest the numbers before the possible impact of these earnings unfolds when trading resumes on Monday, April 20.

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Investors will also be tracking the HDFC Bank commentary closely, with the earnings call for analysts and investors revised to an earlier slot of 4 pm today from the previously scheduled 6 pm. ICICI Bank has scheduled an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5 pm.

HDFC Bank Q4 results expectations & dividend

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, HDFC Bank informed that its board will meet today to take up the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26 including the fixation of record date for the same.

Notably, this will be HDFC Bank's first earnings report since the mid-March resignation of Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down as the part-time chairman and independent director.

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On the financial front, major brokerages anticipate a steady quarter for the lender. According to Nirmal Bang, HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII) is projected to grow 6.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 34,058.4 crore, with profit after tax (PAT) climbing 4.7% YoY to Rs 18,450 crore.

PL Capital remains slightly more optimistic, expecting an NII of Rs 34,402.1 crore (+9.7% YoY) and a robust PAT of Rs 20,192.1 crore (+19.4% YoY).

Meanwhile, Axis Direct expects HDFC Bank to post an NII of Rs 33,835 crore (+5.5% YoY) and a net profit of Rs 19,428 crore (+10.3% YoY). Axis Direct analysts noted that the bank's credit growth is improving and deposit growth remains strong, which should keep net interest margins (NIMs) broadly stable on a sequential basis.

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ICICI Bank Q4 results expectations & dividend

Similarly, the board of ICICI Bank is meeting today to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and may recommend a dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Nirmal Bang estimated ICICI Bank's NII at Rs 22,918.1 crore (+8.1% YoY), while PAT could see a marginal decline of 1.9% YoY to Rs 12,390.8 crore. PL Capital pegged NII at Rs 22,781.8 crore (+8.1% YoY) and PAT at Rs 12,290.8 crore (-2.7% YoY).



Axis Direct, on the other hand, expects ICICI Bank's NII to come in at Rs 22,674 crore, a 7.0% YoY growth, with PAT inching up 0.8% YoY to Rs 12,726 crore.