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'Quality at a reasonable price': HSBC picks Tata Motors, M&M as its top 2 auto stock ideas

'Quality at a reasonable price': HSBC picks Tata Motors, M&M as its top 2 auto stock ideas

M&M3,416.50(0.15%)

The foreign brokerage said commodities remained a headwind, though demand has proven a lot more sustainable than the market expected. Preference is for quality at a reasonable price, it said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 2:58 PM IST
'Quality at a reasonable price': HSBC picks Tata Motors, M&M as its top 2 auto stock ideasHSBC said despite an extremely challenging cost environment, most companies delivered a broadly resilient set of Q1 results.

HSBC Global Investment Research on Wednesday said it relatively prefers auto original equipment makers (OEMs) with reasonable valuations, defensive revenue profile, and long-term structural growth, as it picked Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Tata Motors Ltd (TMCV) as it top two auto sector picks.

The foreign brokerage said commodities remained a headwind, though demand has proven a lot more sustainable than the market expected. Preference is for quality at a reasonable price, it said.

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"Across the coverage universe, valuations are at a premium to historical averages – 2Ws are lot more expensive, while 4Ws are relatively inexpensive. Over the next 1–2 years, we favour stocks that combine: reasonable valuations, defensive and diversified revenue profile, and long-term structural growth drivers. Within the sector, our relative preferences are M&M and Tata CV," it said.

HSBC said despite an extremely challenging cost environment, most companies delivered a broadly resilient set of Q1 results. Notably, most 2W-OEMs reported minimal margin contraction, indicating effective pricing and cost-control actions, it said.

Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Ltd continued to benefit from a diversified revenue stream, supported by a strong export tailwind, and amplified by favorable currency movements. Eicher Motors Ltd also delivered a robust quarterly performance, HSBC said.

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Within 4Ws, Hyundai Motor India Ltd demonstrated unexpected resilience, outperforming relative expectations despite adverse conditions. In contrast, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and M&M recorded sequential margin declines, broadly in line with expectations.

"CV OEMs posted a reasonable quarter overall, with performance trends sitting between those observed in the 4W and 2W segments," HSBC said.

"Commodities remain a key pressure point: While there is a modest softening in commodity prices in 2Q so far, input costs are broadly stable recently and still a drag on profitability. In response, most OEMs implemented price increases in July and August again (refer to exhibit 5). This should provide partial margin support, although the effectiveness will depend on elasticity of demand, and the pace at which commodity pressures ease," HSBC said.

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Encouragingly, said HSBC, demand has remained firm across segments, even after successive price hikes. Although the market is already positioned for an unfavorable base in 2H, expectations have improved.

"We now anticipate mid-single-digit growth in 2H, compared with low-single-digit growth previously across OEMs. In addition, monsoon-related risk has somewhat eased. That said, continued price increases and challenging y-o-y comparatives remain key concerns for the 2HFY27 and FY28 growth trajectory, particularly if consumer affordability comes under pressure," HSBC said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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