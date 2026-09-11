Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Quantum AMC bets on cash logistics revival as consolidation boosts pricing power

Quantum AMC bets on cash logistics revival as consolidation boosts pricing power

Despite delayed recovery and weak recent growth, diversification into intelligent monitoring services could support a turnaround.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Quantum AMC bets on cash logistics revival as consolidation boosts pricing powerThe investment case hinges on industry consolidation and improved pricing power after a delayed business recovery.

Quantum AMC is placing a contrarian small-cap bet on the cash logistics space, arguing that a long earnings slump may be nearing an inflection point as consolidation strengthens pricing power and adjacent business diversification begins to add heft to the investment case. The fund house’s optimism comes even as the segment has taken longer than expected to recover, with cash availability trends remaining softer in the recent past and earnings growth staying weak for an extended period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A value bet in an out-of-favour pocket

Explaining the rationale for the recent addition, the fund manager said the small-cap pick operates in a segment that has seen “some bit of consolidation.” That matters because a tighter industry structure can improve pricing discipline, especially in operationally intensive businesses such as cash management and ATM replenishment.

While the turnaround has been delayed, the manager made it clear that the thesis is rooted in structural improvement rather than near-term momentum. “Given that it’s a consolidated industry, and the pricing power is a lot better than what it was a few years back, we are hoping that the earnings growth should make a comeback there,” he said.

Why the street may still be cautious

Advertisement

The caution is understandable. The company has already gone through a prolonged phase of weak earnings growth, and the expected recovery has not played out within the original timeline. In a market that has increasingly rewarded visible growth, such businesses often slip into the deep-value bucket.

That appears to be precisely where Quantum AMC is willing to hunt. The broader conversation suggests the fund is comfortable buying into beaten-down sectors where pessimism is high but downside may already be reflected in valuations.

Diversification could aid the turnaround

A key part of the recovery thesis is that the company is no longer relying solely on traditional cash logistics. The manager pointed to expansion into “some intelligent monitoring and stuff like that,” indicating a push into adjacent service lines that could diversify revenue streams and improve business quality over time.

Advertisement

That diversification is significant because it reduces dependence on a single operating cycle and may help the company capture higher-value opportunities beyond pure cash movement.

The bigger portfolio message

The investment also fits Quantum AMC’s broader value-oriented approach. In the same discussion, the fund manager highlighted selective additions in both mid-caps and small-caps, while noting that major exits have been limited in a flattish market.

For now, the cash logistics call remains a patience trade. But the conviction is clear: “We are quite hopeful,” the manager said, adding, “We are betting on a revival in that growth rate for these reasons.” For investors tracking neglected corners of the market, that makes this small-cap call one to watch.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more