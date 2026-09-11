Quantum AMC bets on cash logistics revival as consolidation boosts pricing power

Explaining the rationale for the recent addition, the fund manager said the small-cap pick operates in a segment that has seen “some bit of consolidation.” That matters because a tighter industry structure can improve pricing discipline, especially in operationally intensive businesses such as cash management and ATM replenishment.

While the turnaround has been delayed, the manager made it clear that the thesis is rooted in structural improvement rather than near-term momentum. “Given that it’s a consolidated industry, and the pricing power is a lot better than what it was a few years back, we are hoping that the earnings growth should make a comeback there,” he said.

Why the street may still be cautious

Advertisement

The caution is understandable. The company has already gone through a prolonged phase of weak earnings growth, and the expected recovery has not played out within the original timeline. In a market that has increasingly rewarded visible growth, such businesses often slip into the deep-value bucket.

That appears to be precisely where Quantum AMC is willing to hunt. The broader conversation suggests the fund is comfortable buying into beaten-down sectors where pessimism is high but downside may already be reflected in valuations.

Diversification could aid the turnaround

A key part of the recovery thesis is that the company is no longer relying solely on traditional cash logistics. The manager pointed to expansion into “some intelligent monitoring and stuff like that,” indicating a push into adjacent service lines that could diversify revenue streams and improve business quality over time.

Advertisement

That diversification is significant because it reduces dependence on a single operating cycle and may help the company capture higher-value opportunities beyond pure cash movement.

The bigger portfolio message

The investment also fits Quantum AMC’s broader value-oriented approach. In the same discussion, the fund manager highlighted selective additions in both mid-caps and small-caps, while noting that major exits have been limited in a flattish market.

For now, the cash logistics call remains a patience trade. But the conviction is clear: “We are quite hopeful,” the manager said, adding, “We are betting on a revival in that growth rate for these reasons.” For investors tracking neglected corners of the market, that makes this small-cap call one to watch.