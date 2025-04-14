Quess Corp shares in focus ahead of demerger in 3 separate entities; check details

Shares of Quess Corp shall be in focus during the trading session on Tuesday as the company is all set for its demerger into three separate entities. Two new companies shall be demerged from Quess Corp and their shares shall be listed at both BSE and NSE later on, as per the announcement by the company.

Related Articles



Quess Corp announced spinning-off two separate listed entities namely- Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises. Earlier this month, Quess Corp had announced to fix April 15, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the, who will be entitled to receive equity shares of Rs 10 each of both the resultant entities, it said.



Shares of Quess Corp had settled at Rs 605.45 on Friday, rising 2.93 per cent for the day. The company's total market capitalization stood slightly more than Rs 9,000 crore. The stock is still 31 per cent below 52-week high at Rs 875, hit in September 2024.



The equity shares proposed to be allotted by the resulting companies are to be listed with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE subject to the applicable regulations and the necessary regulatory approvals, said Quess Corp. However the listing date of the demerged entities has not been announced yet but likely to be listed in next two months.



Bengaluru-headquartered Quess Corp had announced the decision to demerge its businesses in February 2024 and it had received the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for spinning off its businesses into three different entities.



On Tuesday, April 15, the value of business of Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises shall be subtracted from Quess Corp share price and the remaining value of the stock shall be determined as the fair value of the business. Any investor buying Quess Corp shares on Tuesday, shall be entitled for only Quess Corp, and not auto-eligible for the demerged entities' stocks.