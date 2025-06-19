Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
R Systems shares slipped 9% from day's high level; here's why

R Systems shares slipped 9% from day's high level; here's why

R Systems: The stock, which had climbed to a day high of Rs 468, later plunged 8.90 per cent to hit a low of Rs 426.35.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025 3:31 PM IST
R Systems shares slipped 9% from day's high level; here's whyAs of March 2025, promoters held a 51.90 per cent stake in R Systems.

Shares of R Systems International Ltd wiped out all early gains in Thursday's trade after the company dismissed reports of Coforge considering a stake acquisition, referring to them as mere rumours.

"This is with reference to your respective emails dated June 19, 2025, seeking clarification on the news article titled 'R Systems shares jump 6% on reports of Coforge considering stake acquisition'. In this regard, we wish to clarify that the said news item and any speculation relating to the captioned subject do not have any factual basis to the best of the Company's knowledge," it stated in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The Company is not engaged in any such discussions or negotiations, nor is aware of any event that may have triggered such market speculation," R Sytems added.

The stock, which had climbed to a day high of Rs 468, later plunged 8.90 per cent to hit a low of Rs 426.35.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.27. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.75 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.35. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 12.55 with a return on equity (RoE) of 29.77. According to Trendlyne data, R Systems has a one-year beta of 0.93, indicating low volatility.

Advertisement

R Systems is a digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to-cloud software products, platforms and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency. As of March 2025, promoters held a 51.90 per cent stake in the firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 19, 2025 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today