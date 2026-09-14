Raghav Productivity Enhancers' subsidiary bags patents for quartz processing

The first patent is titled "Precision Automated PLC Weighing & Batching System", while the second covers the "Method and system for production of Ramming Mass from Quartz Fine".

According to the company, both patents have been granted for a 20-year term, beginning from the date of filing of the respective applications, which was December 13, 2025.

The company said the patented inventions relate to quartz processing for the production of silica ramming mass, among other applications.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is the world's largest manufacturer of silica ramming mass, a high-purity refractory material used to line induction furnaces during metal melting. In technical collaboration with JWK AB, Sweden, the company supplies its products to large-capacity plants across India and exports to more than 36 countries worldwide. It is also the largest exporter and the only pan-India supplier of ramming mass, serving leading steel manufacturers, foundries and casting plants.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares closed 5.79 per cent higher at Rs 1,844.25 on Friday last week. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading across the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended on Monday and resume on Tuesday, September 15.