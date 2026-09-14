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Raghav Productivity Enhancers' subsidiary bags patents for quartz processing

Raghav Productivity Enhancers' subsidiary bags patents for quartz processing

RPEL1,845.20(5.83%)

The patents were granted on September 14, 2026, under the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970. The two patents cover a Precision Automated PLC Weighing & Batching System and a Method and System for Production of Ramming Mass from Quartz Fine.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 3:53 PM IST
Raghav Productivity Enhancers' subsidiary bags patents for quartz processingAccording to the company, both patents have been granted for a 20-year term, beginning from the date of filing of the respective applications, which was December 13, 2025.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raghav Productivity Solutions Pvt Ltd, has been granted two patents by the Centre's Patent Office for inventions related to quartz processing and the production of silica ramming mass.

The patents were granted on Monday under the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970. The two patents cover a Precision Automated PLC Weighing & Batching System and a Method and System for Production of Ramming Mass from Quartz Fine.

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The first patent is titled "Precision Automated PLC Weighing & Batching System", while the second covers the "Method and system for production of Ramming Mass from Quartz Fine".

According to the company, both patents have been granted for a 20-year term, beginning from the date of filing of the respective applications, which was December 13, 2025.

The company said the patented inventions relate to quartz processing for the production of silica ramming mass, among other applications.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is the world's largest manufacturer of silica ramming mass, a high-purity refractory material used to line induction furnaces during metal melting. In technical collaboration with JWK AB, Sweden, the company supplies its products to large-capacity plants across India and exports to more than 36 countries worldwide. It is also the largest exporter and the only pan-India supplier of ramming mass, serving leading steel manufacturers, foundries and casting plants.

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Meanwhile, Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares closed 5.79 per cent higher at Rs 1,844.25 on Friday last week. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading across the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended on Monday and resume on Tuesday, September 15.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 3:21 PM IST
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