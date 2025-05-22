RVNL shares in focus on Q4 earnings, final dividend

Shares of state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) are in focus today after the firm reported a 4% decline in net profit year-on-year, totaling Rs 459 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 478.4 crore.

Revenue from operations also saw a dip, decreasing by 4.3% to Rs 6,426.9 crore compared to Rs 6,714 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior fiscal year.

At the operating level, EBITDA fell by 5%, landing at Rs 432.9 crore for the fourth quarter, down from Rs 456.4 crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin was reported at 6.7%, slightly down from 6.8% in the same period last year.

Additionally, RVNL has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per equity share, which accounts for 17.20% of the face value of ?10 each for the financial year 2024–25. This dividend is subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), with payments expected within 30 days following its declaration.

The company has also disclosed its shareholding pattern for the quarter ended March, indicating that promoter holdings remain stable at 72.84%.

On the stock market front, the shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd closed at Rs 412.10, a decrease of Rs 2.90 or 0.70% on the BSE in the previous session. Currently, the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.1, indicating that it is neither oversold nor overbought, as readings below 30 suggest oversold conditions, while readings above 70 indicate overbought status. These results were released after market hours on Wednesday.