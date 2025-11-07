RailTel bags new orders in Gujarat, UP; takes November tally to Rs 112 crore

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has secured fresh work orders from the state governments of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, extending its strong order inflow into November. In separate exchange filings on Thursday, the company said the latest contracts take its total order value announced this month to Rs 111.99 crore.

The largest of the new contracts, worth Rs 65.70 crore, was awarded by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Education Department in Gujarat. The project involves the design, installation and maintenance of educational labs (LBD Labs) and is scheduled for completion by November 8, 2028.

RailTel also received another order from the Information Technology and Electronics Department of Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 13.86 crore. The project covers the supply, installation, commissioning, training and support services of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in schools under the state’s Department of Secondary Education, with a completion deadline of April 9, 2027.

These new contracts follow an earlier order announced on November 1, when the company received a Letter of Acceptance from the Rajasthan Council of School Education. That contract, worth Rs 32.43 crore, pertains to providing Aadhaar enrolment and updation services and will run through October 30, 2030.

At last check, shares of RailTel were trading 0.45 per cent lower at Rs 352.70 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 354.30. The stock is 33 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 265.30 and 26 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 478.80.