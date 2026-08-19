RailTel Corporation shares climb after securing nearly Rs 167 crore EPFO order

According to the company's exchange filing, the latest order involves an extension of the work order for a year to provide Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) through RailTel.

The order is valued at around Rs 166.80 crore, including taxes.

Prior to the EPFO order, RailTel had received a work order from the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning, along with operation and maintenance, of an Integrated Gate Automation System (IGAS) at Kandla.

The DPA order is for a period of five years and is valued at around Rs 63 crore, excluding taxes.

RailTel Q1 results

RailTel's consolidated net profit declined marginally by 0.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 65.8 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 66.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Revenue from operations increased 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 893 crore from Rs 744 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 132 crore from Rs 116 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 14.7 per cent, compared with 15.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

RailTel is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways. The company operates an extensive pan-India optical fibre network and provides information and communications technology (ICT) and telecom infrastructure services.

As of June 2026, the government held a 72.84 per cent stake in RailTel Corporation.