RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh, RVNL, IRFC: Railway stocks fall up to 47% from 52-week highs, price targets and more 

IRCTC: The railway sector stock has lost 33.46% from 52-week high of Rs 720 hit on November 13, 2025. PL Capital has buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 662. Dolat Capital is also bullish on IRCTC stock with a target of Rs 850. Choice Broking has a price target of Rs 560 on the stock with a buy call. In the current session, IRCTC stock rose 3% to Rs 474.95 against the previous close of Rs 459.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 37,996 crore.

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Titagarh Rail: The stock is down 25% from 52 week high of Rs 970 on June 18, 2026. Centrum Broking has a target of Rs 1000 on the stock with a target of Rs 1,000. Jefferies also has a buy call with a target of Rs 990. In the current session, Titagarh Rail stock rose 3% to Rs 723.25 against the previous close of Rs 702.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9757 crore.

Ircon International: This railway stock has also lost 38% from its 52 week high of Rs 186.40 on December 26, 2025. PL Capital has target of Rs 136 with a hold call. In the current session, Ircon International stock rose 2.13% to Rs 113.70 against the previous close of Rs 111.33. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,693 crore.

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RVNL: RVNL suffered the maximum (47%) fall from its 52 week high of Rs 400.90 reached on December 29, 2025. PL Capital has a sell call with a target of Rs 165. In the current session, RVNL stock rose 4.04% to Rs 209.75 against the previous close of Rs 201.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 43,733 crore.

IRFC: The railway sector stock has lost 36.52% from its 52 week high of Rs 137.10 reached on December 29, 2025. Investec has a sell call with a target of Rs 60 on the IRFC stock. In the current session, IRFC stock rose 4% to Rs 86.75 against the previous close of Rs 83.44. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

Container Corporation: The railway ancilliary stock is down 17.49% from 52 week high of Rs 543.95 hit on August 14, 2026. Kotak Securities has a reduce call on the stock with a target of Rs 450. Axis Capital has a target of Rs 570 with a buy call on the stock. JP Morgan has a neutral stance with a target of Rs 480. In the current session, Container Corporation stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 449.70 against the previous close of Rs 445.70. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 34,249 crore.