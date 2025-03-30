RailTel, MSTC, Varun Beverages go ex-dividend; Desco, ATC Energies to debut on bourses

The first week of the new fiscal year kicks off with a flurry of corporate actions—ranging from ex-dividend moves by major firms to SME IPO listings—offering investors plenty to track. Companies like United Spirits, MSTC, and RailTel are set to trade ex-dividend starting March 17, while a wave of SME IPO listings will hit the market, even as the broader IPO pipeline remains subdued for now.
Although no new public offers are scheduled, four SME listings—including Desco Infratech and Shri Ahimsa Naturals—will mark the week’s IPO activity. Meanwhile, market watchers are eyeing a ₹2 lakh crore IPO pipeline for FY26, with expected heavyweights like Zepto, Reliance Jio, and LG Electronics preparing their listing plans.
Dividend and bonus action
According to BSE data, here are the key ex-dividend dates for the week:
April 2 (Wednesday)
April 3 (Thursday)
United Spirits Ltd: ₹4 interim dividend
April 4 (Friday)
Bonus issues
All declared at a 1:1 ratio:
April 2 (Wednesday)
April 3 (Thursday)
Other corporate action
Bio Green Papers Ltd: Rights Issue opens April 4
IPO listings to keep an eye on
Though the IPO market has slowed, four SME companies are set to list this week:
Business: Pipeline laying, commissioning, and O&M services for PNG networks
April 3 (Thursday) will see three SME listings:
Despite the current lull, analysts expect IPO momentum to pick up in the second half of FY26.
